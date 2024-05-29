F1 insider suggests Verstappen is preparing to QUIT Red Bull

Max Verstappen has made some worrying noises about Red Bull's RB 20 car according to Formula 1 pundit Ted Kravitz.

Verstappen and Red Bull have been unstoppable in recent seasons, the Dutchman winning each of the last three world drivers' titles.

He looks well on course for a fourth, too, having won five of the eight grands prix so far this season.

But he could only finish sixth at the most recent Monaco GP, allowing Ferrari's Charles Leclerc to cut his lead to 31 points.

"We went softer, stiffer everything, but the car is like a go-kart," Verstappen stormed after Monaco. "It is like I am running without suspension, and just jumping around a lot.

"It is not absorbing any kerb strikes, bumps or camber changes, and in the last corner, the amount of times I almost jumped into the wall was pretty incredible.

"It is not something that is new. We have had this problem since 2022…"

Max Verstappen only finished sixth in Monaco

Ted Kravitz thinks another RBR exit is in the offing

Red Bull Disg-racing

Verstappen has long been linked with a move away from RBR, with the Milton Keynes team threatening to implode after the sexual misconduct accusations against Christian Horner and imminent departure of Adrian Newey.

And Kravitz thinks Verstappen's public complaints about the car Newey built could be laying the ground for another Red Bull exit to come.

"Max was quite tough on Red Bull and the shortcomings of their - what we thought was a great car, this RB20 - after qualifying yesterday," he said on Ted's Race Notebook on Sky.

"And again to sort of announce in the pen afterwards saying: 'well you know, this is what's going to happen with this car, and Canada has curves that we don't like and this car like either.'

"And I just wonder sort of perhaps whether Max is preparing the ground for some justification for his potential Red Bull exit…"

