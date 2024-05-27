Which F1 star is facing a RACE BAN? - Driver penalty points updated
The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix erupted in chaos on the opening lap, with a huge accident triggering a red flag.
Disaster struck the streets of Monte Carlo moments after the lights went out. As the pack surged uphill towards Casino Square, Kevin Magnussen's Haas made contact with the rear of Sergio Perez's Red Bull. The impact sent the Mexican driver careening into the unforgiving barrier at high speed.
Nico Hulkenberg in the other Haas was caught out by the spinning Perez, with his car making secondary contact that further compounded the damage.
Perez's RB20 was heavily damaged, and all three drivers had to retire from the race. Fortunately, no one was injured in this accident.
It is worth mentioning that Magnussen already carries the weight of 10 penalty points from prior incidents hanging over him heading into Monaco.
This leaves the Danish driver precariously close to a race ban, sitting just two points away from the threshold.
With 17 races remaining in the 2024 season, the pressure is on for Magnussen to keep his nose clean.
F1 Driver Penalty Points
Alongside time penalties, drivers could also carry penalty points for driving infringements. These points expire after 12 months, but if a driver collects 12 points within that time, they get a race ban.
Kevin Magnussen currently sits on the edge with 10 penalty points, just two away from a potential race ban.
GPFans has compiled a list of the points currently accrued by drivers and when they will expire. This article will be updated throughout the year.
Red Bull
Max Verstappen - Two points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Las Vegas GP
|Two
|19th November 2024
|Forcing Charles Leclerc off track
Sergio Perez - Eight points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Singapore GP
|One
|17th September 2024
|Causing a collision
|Japanese GP
|Four
|24th September 2024
|Causing a collision x2
|Abu Dhabi GP
|Two
|26th November 2024
|Causing a collision
|Saudi Arabian GP
|One
|9th March 2025
|Unsafe release
Ferrari
Charles Leclerc - Zero points
Carlos Sainz - One point
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Miami GP
|One
|5th May 2025
|Causing a collision
Mercedes
Lewis Hamilton - Four points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Belgian GP
|Two
|29th July 2024
|Causing a collision
|Italian GP
|Two
|3rd September 2024
|Causing a collision
George Russell - Four points
|Where
|Points
|Expires
|Reason
|Monaco GP
|Two
|28th May 2024
|Causing a collision
|Las Vegas GP
|Two
|19th November 2024
|Causing a collision
Alpine
Esteban Ocon - Zero points
Pierre Gasly - Zero points
McLaren
Lando Norris - Zero points
Oscar Piastri - Zero points
