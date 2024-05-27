Which F1 star is facing a RACE BAN? - Driver penalty points updated

The 2024 Monaco Grand Prix erupted in chaos on the opening lap, with a huge accident triggering a red flag.

Disaster struck the streets of Monte Carlo moments after the lights went out. As the pack surged uphill towards Casino Square, Kevin Magnussen's Haas made contact with the rear of Sergio Perez's Red Bull. The impact sent the Mexican driver careening into the unforgiving barrier at high speed.

Nico Hulkenberg in the other Haas was caught out by the spinning Perez, with his car making secondary contact that further compounded the damage.

Perez's RB20 was heavily damaged, and all three drivers had to retire from the race. Fortunately, no one was injured in this accident.

It is worth mentioning that Magnussen already carries the weight of 10 penalty points from prior incidents hanging over him heading into Monaco.

This leaves the Danish driver precariously close to a race ban, sitting just two points away from the threshold.

With 17 races remaining in the 2024 season, the pressure is on for Magnussen to keep his nose clean.

F1 Driver Penalty Points

Alongside time penalties, drivers could also carry penalty points for driving infringements. These points expire after 12 months, but if a driver collects 12 points within that time, they get a race ban.

Kevin Magnussen currently sits on the edge with 10 penalty points, just two away from a potential race ban.

GPFans has compiled a list of the points currently accrued by drivers and when they will expire. This article will be updated throughout the year.

Red Bull

Max Verstappen - Two points

Where Points Expires Reason Las Vegas GP Two 19th November 2024 Forcing Charles Leclerc off track

Sergio Perez - Eight points

Where Points Expires Reason Singapore GP One 17th September 2024 Causing a collision Japanese GP Four 24th September 2024 Causing a collision x2 Abu Dhabi GP Two 26th November 2024 Causing a collision Saudi Arabian GP One 9th March 2025 Unsafe release

Charles Leclerc - Zero points

Carlos Sainz - One point

Where Points Expires Reason Miami GP One 5th May 2025 Causing a collision

Lewis Hamilton - Four points

Where Points Expires Reason Belgian GP Two 29th July 2024 Causing a collision Italian GP Two 3rd September 2024 Causing a collision

George Russell - Four points

Where Points Expires Reason Monaco GP Two 28th May 2024 Causing a collision Las Vegas GP Two 19th November 2024 Causing a collision

Alpine

Esteban Ocon - Zero points

Pierre Gasly - Zero points

Lando Norris - Zero points

Oscar Piastri - Zero points

