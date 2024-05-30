Red Bull's defending Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen is a man in demand.

Verstappen is understandably at the top of many a team's shopping list, RBR's Dutchman having won each of the last three F1 drivers' titles.

He also looks well on course for a fourth, having won five of the eight grands prix this season to open up a 31-point lead on his nearest challenger - Ferrari's Charles Leclerc.

But against that backdrop, there has been trouble in paradise with the Milton Keynes-based outfit. Team principle Christian Horner has had to contend with accusations of sexual misconduct, and chief designer Adrian Newey is likely to leave.

READ MORE:Mercedes boss opens up on 'tense' Hamilton situation

Mercedes are just one team looking for a new driver next season, with Lewis Hamilton joining Leclerc at Ferrari, but it was put to Verstappen that he might turn his hand to the 24 Hours of Le Mans.

Max Verstappen dropped points in Monaco

Le Mans alongside F1 could be compatible

Verstappen at Le Mans?

"Of course you get contacted by certain people, but of course it has to be convenient," he said following the recent Monaco GP, in which he finished a disappointing sixth.

"I also don't want to rush into a decision. With those new cars now, I think it will take at least one or two more years before it's all a little better understood."

After affirming that there are hypercar teams that would love to have him in their cars, Verstappen floated the idea of taking part in Le Mans alongside his F1 obligations.

"Depends on the preparation, whether it's possible or not," he said. "It's kind of the same as what I do on the simulator.

"That race last weekend [the virtual 24 Hours of Nurburgring, which he won] I obviously wouldn't have driven if I hadn't been able to prepare properly. I was able to do that this time.

"Of course, you can't run Le Mans and Formula 1 on the same weekend, but if it can be combined, I think it can be done during a season."

READ MORE: Marko discloses his 'first choice' to partner Verstappen at Red Bull in 2025

Related