Red Bull sent SCATHING letter over Horner investigation as Hamilton warns of 'dark times' - GPFans F1 Recap
Ford CEO Jim Farley has sent a letter to Red Bull to demand a speedy resolution - and more information - on the internal investigation of alleged misconduct by team principal Christian Horner.
Hamilton warns world 'living in dark times' in stark warning
Lewis Hamilton has claimed he is thinking of the ‘bigger picture’ ahead of his 18th season in Formula 1 – his last with Mercedes.
F1 team given BRUTAL verdict on 2024 car after testing
A shock team have been warned that they could be the slowest of all ten Formula 1 outfits heading into the first race weekend of the 2024 season in Bahrain.
Ricciardo takes apparent Perez DIG over Red Bull F1 seat
Daniel Ricciardo has been joking with Sergio Perez in Bahrain ahead of the start of the 2024 Formula 1 season.
Brad Pitt F1 film set for 'large scale' filming at several races
Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 film will be back filming at races this year after Hollywood strikes delayed proceedings in 2023.
