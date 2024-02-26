close global

Welcome to GPFans

CHOOSE YOUR COUNTRY

  • NL
  • GB
  • ES-MX
  • US
  • GB

Are you a F1 Fan? Follow GP Fans

Edition

NL GB ES-MX US
Red Bull sent SCATHING letter over Horner investigation as Hamilton warns of 'dark times' - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull sent SCATHING letter over Horner investigation as Hamilton warns of 'dark times' - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull sent SCATHING letter over Horner investigation as Hamilton warns of 'dark times' - GPFans F1 Recap

Red Bull sent SCATHING letter over Horner investigation as Hamilton warns of 'dark times' - GPFans F1 Recap

Ford CEO Jim Farley has sent a letter to Red Bull to demand a speedy resolution - and more information - on the internal investigation of alleged misconduct by team principal Christian Horner.

➡️ READ MORE

Hamilton warns world 'living in dark times' in stark warning

Lewis Hamilton has claimed he is thinking of the ‘bigger picture’ ahead of his 18th season in Formula 1 – his last with Mercedes.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 team given BRUTAL verdict on 2024 car after testing

A shock team have been warned that they could be the slowest of all ten Formula 1 outfits heading into the first race weekend of the 2024 season in Bahrain.

➡️ READ MORE

Ricciardo takes apparent Perez DIG over Red Bull F1 seat

Daniel Ricciardo has been joking with Sergio Perez in Bahrain ahead of the start of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

➡️ READ MORE

Brad Pitt F1 film set for 'large scale' filming at several races

Brad Pitt’s Formula 1 film will be back filming at races this year after Hollywood strikes delayed proceedings in 2023.

➡️ READ MORE

Related

Red Bull Lewis Hamilton Mercedes Christian Horner Alpine
F1 News Today: Verstappen admits blanking Red Bull chief as Ricciardo verdict revealed
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen admits blanking Red Bull chief as Ricciardo verdict revealed

  • Yesterday 20:28
Verstappen opens up on Horner investigation as Hamilton reveals Schumacher link - GPFans F1 Recap
GPFans Recap

Verstappen opens up on Horner investigation as Hamilton reveals Schumacher link - GPFans F1 Recap

  • February 25, 2024 23:57

Latest News

GPFans Recap

Red Bull sent SCATHING letter over Horner investigation as Hamilton warns of 'dark times' - GPFans F1 Recap

  • 41 minutes ago
F1 News & Gossip

Brad Pitt F1 film set for 'large scale' filming at several races

  • 1 hour ago
F1 News & Gossip

Ricciardo takes apparent Perez DIG over Red Bull F1 seat

  • 2 hours ago
F1 News & Gossip

Verstappen reveals CRUCIAL F1 career decision

  • 3 hours ago
F1 Today

F1 News Today: Verstappen admits blanking Red Bull chief as Ricciardo verdict revealed

  • Yesterday 20:28
GPFans Exclusive

EXCLUSIVE: Horner allegations lost Red Bull 'MONTHS' of development claims Villeneuve

  • Yesterday 19:42
  • 1
More news

Kalender

Complete kalender 2024

Related news

More news

F1 Standings

Do Not Sell My Personal Information
Ontdek het op Google Play
x