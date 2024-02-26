Ricciardo takes apparent Perez DIG over Red Bull F1 seat
Ricciardo takes apparent Perez DIG over Red Bull F1 seat
Daniel Ricciardo has been joking with Sergio Perez in Bahrain ahead of the start of the 2024 Formula 1 season.
The Aussie is gunning for a return to the Red Bull team next season, as he embarks on a full-time return to the sport with VCARB this year.
Perez’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning that it could be at threat from other drivers.
READ MORE: Newey Red Bull future in question amid Horner uncertainty
Ricciardo's Red Bull dream
Ricciardo has made it clear that the reason for his return to F1 was so that he could end up at Red Bull, and it appears that his dream may still be possible after Perez struggled at the Bahrain pre-season test.
Having left the team at the end of 2018, his career seems to have been on a landslide since, but now he could be on the up again.
Aged 34, time is running out for the ‘Honey Badger’, but he is one of few drivers that have proven they can consistently compete with Max Verstappen.
In a video posted by VCARB on X, which has already received 3,000 likes, the drivers can be seen having a joke at the pre-season photo shoot.
Daniel doing Daniel things 😂 pic.twitter.com/niUjfEtHso— Visa Cash App RB F1 Team (@visacashapprb) February 25, 2024
READ MORE: Horner Red Bull hearing date set over 'inappropriate behaviour'
Related
Change your timezone:
Latest News
Red Bull sent SCATHING letter over Horner investigation as Hamilton warns of 'dark times' - GPFans F1 Recap
- 40 minutes ago
Brad Pitt F1 film set for 'large scale' filming at several races
- 1 hour ago
Ricciardo takes apparent Perez DIG over Red Bull F1 seat
- 2 hours ago
Verstappen reveals CRUCIAL F1 career decision
- 3 hours ago
F1 News Today: Verstappen admits blanking Red Bull chief as Ricciardo verdict revealed
- Yesterday 20:28
EXCLUSIVE: Horner allegations lost Red Bull 'MONTHS' of development claims Villeneuve
- Yesterday 19:42
- 1