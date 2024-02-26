close global

Ricciardo takes apparent Perez DIG over Red Bull F1 seat

Daniel Ricciardo has been joking with Sergio Perez in Bahrain ahead of the start of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

The Aussie is gunning for a return to the Red Bull team next season, as he embarks on a full-time return to the sport with VCARB this year.

Perez’s contract is set to expire at the end of the season, meaning that it could be at threat from other drivers.

READ MORE: Newey Red Bull future in question amid Horner uncertainty

Daniel Ricciardo was Red Bull's third driver in 2023
Sergio Perez's Red Bull future in under increasing scrutiny

Ricciardo's Red Bull dream

Ricciardo has made it clear that the reason for his return to F1 was so that he could end up at Red Bull, and it appears that his dream may still be possible after Perez struggled at the Bahrain pre-season test.

Having left the team at the end of 2018, his career seems to have been on a landslide since, but now he could be on the up again.

Aged 34, time is running out for the ‘Honey Badger’, but he is one of few drivers that have proven they can consistently compete with Max Verstappen.

In a video posted by VCARB on X, which has already received 3,000 likes, the drivers can be seen having a joke at the pre-season photo shoot.

READ MORE: Horner Red Bull hearing date set over 'inappropriate behaviour'

