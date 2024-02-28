close global

F1 champion Verstappen on course for PRESTIGIOUS award

Three-time Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen has been nominated for a prestigious sporting award.

The Dutchman dominated his sport in 2023, claiming 19 race victories on his way to a third successive drivers' championship, and broke multiple F1 records along the way.

READ MORE: Horner SNUBS Verstappen in stunning driver claim

That has now been recognised, with Verstappen being put up for the 25th Laureus World Sportsman of the year award.

He has been nominated alongside football stars Erling Haaland and Lionel Messi, tennis legend Novak Djokovic and Athletics superstars Mondo Duplantis and Noah Lyles.

Max Verstappen claimed 19 race victories in 2023, including 10 in a row
Max Verstappen has now won three world championships

Verstappen's record-breaking year

2023 saw Verstappen jump up into third in the all-time list of F1 race winners, overtaking German legend Sebastian Vettel in the process.

READ MORE: Marko issues 'ejector seat' warning to key RB figures

Despite only being 26, Verstappen now has 54 race victories and three world championships, and the 10 grands prix in a row that he won between May-September set an incredible record, also taking one of Vettel's mantles away from him.

The Dutchman heads into the upcoming 2024 season hoping to continue his dominance in the sport, and will find out in April whether he will be recognised as the world sportsman of the year, over several other sporting superstars.

READ MORE: Brundle reveals Red Bull 'challenges' amid Horner investigation

