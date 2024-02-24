F1 News Today: Ricciardo outlines dream Red Bull scenario as racing star in meeting with world champions

Daniel Ricciardo has been plotting his next steps in F1, as in a revealing new episode of Netflix’s Drive to Survive he detailed his dream 2025 scenario with Red Bull.

➡️ READ MORE

Sainz meets with Red Bull during F1 testing

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz’s father – Carlos Sainz Sr, was seen meeting with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and Helmut Marko at the first day of testing in Bahrain.

➡️ READ MORE

Mercedes 'OWE' Hamilton insists Sky Sports F1 pundit

Sky Sports F1 presenter Simon Lazenby feels Mercedes owe something to seven-time world champion Lewis Hamilton before he departs for Ferrari in 2025.

➡️ READ MORE

Geri Horner 'unfollows' Verstappen amid Red Bull internal investigation

Former Spice Girl Geri Horner - wife of Red Bull team principal Christian Horner - briefly unfollowed Formula 1 world champion Max Verstappen on Instagram, according to reports.

➡️ READ MORE

'End of an era' - F1 fans stunned as team DITCH long-standing tradition

Williams have decided to get rid of a key aspect of their car design for 2024, sparking fury on social media.

➡️ READ MORE