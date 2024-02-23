Sainz meets with Red Bull during F1 testing

Ferrari driver Carlos Sainz’s father – Carlos Sainz Sr, was seen meeting with Red Bull team principal Christian Horner and Helmut Marko at the first day of testing in Bahrain.

Sainz will leave Maranello at the end of the season to make way for the stunning transfer of Lewis Hamilton to the Italian team for 2025.

The shock move has sent the driver market into chaos and with 13 drivers out of contract by the end of 2024, fans and pundits have been left guessing what the grid will look like come next season.

Sainz's name has been linked with numerous teams on the grid, with a move to Audi for 2026 even rumoured, but the meeting between his father and Red Bull’s hierarchy has now thrown that into some doubt.

A post on X showed a picture of what appears to be Sainz Sr having a meeting with Red Bull boss Horner and director Marko during the first day of testing in Sakhir - sparking debates as to whether Sainz is being considered for a move to the defending champions.

Sergio Perez has been heavily linked with a move away from the team, and an image circulated online of him having discussions with Mercedes team principal Toto Wolff.

With the Silver Arrows also looking for a new driver after Hamilton’s departure, fans were sent into a frenzy over the idea of Perez in a Mercedes.

“No bc Checo to merc would be wild,” wrote one user.

“Y’all…this is how rumors get started! Next years line up will be interesting…,” said another.

