Heartbreaking Sainz F1 phone call and ONE other 'difficult' for Ferrari boss

Ferrari team principal Frederic Vasseur has shared the challenges of informing Carlos Sainz about being replaced by Lewis Hamilton in 2025.

Sainz, potentially eyeing a move to Mercedes or considering options with teams like Sauber or Williams, learned about the decision ahead of its public announcement.

Vasseur has now openly admitted the discomfort associated with conveying this news to the Spanish driver.

Frederic Vasseur is confident Carlos Sainz will maintain his professionalism at Ferrari in 2024

Frederic Vasseur has said one of his most difficult conversations about Lewis Hamilton was with Toto Wolff

Vasseur: Sainz has huge opportunity

“As you can imagine, it was not the easiest call of my life,” Vasseur said.

“One of the most difficult [conversations] was the one with Toto!”

“I’m fully convinced that [Sainz] is a very professional driver, that he understands that we have a long season in front of us, that it’s a huge opportunity,” Vasseur added.

“And I think it’s also a dream to be in this situation, to have the team behind him. I mean, we had a long discussion that as you can imagine, I will be fully supporting with Carlos.

“He is fully committed and we know that we have to do the job together. We are together, we are professional.”

