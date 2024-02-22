Hamilton drama brings F1 testing chaos as Red Bull BEATEN by major rivals - GPFans F1 Recap
The second day of testing in Bahrain saw the first red flag of 2024, with a stoppage halfway through the morning session.
Red Bull BEATEN as rivals unleash searing day two practice pace
Unlike day one, Red Bull didn't have it all their own way on day two in Bahrain as their main rivals hit back at the Sakhir circuit
Alonso makes Aston Martin upgrade promise for 2024
Fernando Alonso has insisted that Aston Martin will not repeat last season's mistakes in their upgrade programme.
F1 champion reveals Hamilton meetings to 'repair' relationship
Former Formula 1 world champion Nico Rosberg has opened up on how he and Lewis Hamilton have mended their friendship.
Russell gives verdict on 'upgraded' W15 after testing
George Russell has given his early assessment of the W15 after running in testing in Bahrain.
