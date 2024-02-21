Rare Hamilton merchandise expected to fetch HUGE price at auction

An extremely rare collectable from Lewis Hamilton’s junior career is available in an auction – and is expected to sell for thousands of dollars.

Hamilton’s stunning move to Ferrari was by far the biggest news surrounding the Brit over the winter, as he will join the Italian team in 2025.

But the seven-time world champion has been found to have appeared on an incredibly scarce collectable from his only season in GP2, now known as Formula 2.

Ultra rare Hamilton collectable in auction

The item in question is a GP2 Renault Media Kit, which features a run-down of his personal details and his career up to that point, as well as a picture of him, his helmet and his race car.

Lewis Hamilton may be joining Ferrari for the 2025 season, but did you know the seven-time F1 World Drivers' Championship victor appeared on this unbelievably scarce GP2 Renault Media Kit collectible dating back to his lone season in the GP2 Series (now known as Formula 2).



This… pic.twitter.com/WaKPi2wuK4 — Beckett Collectibles (@beckettcollect) February 8, 2024

Hamilton competed in the series in 2006 with ART Grand Prix, having won the Formula 3 Euro Series the year prior.

Winning five races across the season, the Brit won the GP2 title by 12 points over Nelson Piquet Jr.

The collectable is ‘Hamilton's first rookie card produced by an organization overseen by the FIA’, and GP2 issued the cards for all of the series' drivers and were given to the small number of media who reported on it.

The card is available on Goldin through their February Elite Auction, with the current bid standing at $1,100, outbidding the opening bid of $1,000 on February 10.

The auction runs until 3am UK time on Sunday March 3.

