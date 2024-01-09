Leading team confirms rebrand for 2024 season

Dan Ripley

Tuesday 9 January 2024 19:57

One of the key teams in terms of developing Formula 1 drivers have confirmed a big rebrand ahead of the 2024 season.

The team formerly known as Rodin Carlin have announced they will now be known as Rodin Motorsport with immediate effect.

Since their inception in 1999 they have been a huge force in motorsport all around the world including F2, F3, F4 and IndyCars.

Following investment from New Zealand based Rodin Cars at the start of 2023, the team's new name also comes with a new colour scheme of black and white.

The rebrand comes following tweaks to F1 team names including Sauber to Stake F1, while Aston Martin and rivals McLaren have also rebranded to some degree.

Daniel Ricciardo (left) and Sebastian Vettel (right) standing with Felipe Massa have previously driven for Rodin

Lando Norris was another F1 star who used to race for the well established team

Stepping stone for F1 stars

The team have been crucial to launching the careers of many star drivers in F1 over their short existence, with Daniel Ricciardo and Lando Norris taking junior titles in 2009 and 2017 respectively.

With Red Bull backing, they have also helped develop the career of the likes of four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel as well as George Russell, Kevin Magnussen, Liam Lawson and even 2016 world champion Nico Rosberg.

Rodin Motorsport director David Dicker said: “I am thrilled to lead Rodin Motorsport in this new era of our racing history. The team have a tremendous racing pedigree which we will continue to build upon moving forward.

"The 2024 season is once again going to be an exciting year for everyone at Rodin Motorsport and I for one can’t wait to get back on track where we belong.

“Our core values remain the same and we continue to strive to be the leading junior motorsport team. Our commitment to the drivers, championships and staff remains unwavering; we are here to race, develop drivers and keep winning.”

We can today confirm a change in name and branding for the upcoming 2024 season and we will race under the new name Rodin Motorsport!



🔗 https://t.co/ZQXveN1vGC#RodinMotorsport @RodinCars pic.twitter.com/HvtrgX3pG6 — Rodin Motorsport (@RodinMotorsport) January 9, 2024

