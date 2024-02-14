F1 fans given first look at key Drive to Survive drama points

Netflix have given Formula 1 fans a first taste of the key dramas that will feature in season six of Drive to Survive.

It’s officially Drive to Survive release month - which means that here at GPFans, we’ve been taking a look back at some of the most significant storylines from previous seasons.

Five seasons of chaos, and we’re sure to get even more of it, when the sixth instalment premieres on February 23 - perfectly timed with F1’s pre-season test in Bahrain coming to an end.

In their first teaser trailer for season six, Netflix have given fans a first look at what is to come later this month.

Drive to Survive has been an incredible success since its launch in 2019, and has helped transform the sport on and off the track.

F1’s audience has skyrocketed under the ownership group Liberty Media, and the Netflix series has been a key part of that growth, with its depiction of the drivers and important figures during the season providing non-stop action.

Nyck de Vries is set to be a key feature on the new season

Nyck de Vries' rookie struggles

One of the key talking points across the 2023 season that looks set to be covered is Nyck de Vries and his tumultuous time at AlphaTauri - now known as Visa Cash App RB.

The Dutchman was drafted into the Faenza squad for the 2023 season after impressing in a one-off appearance at Monza the year prior, finishing in the points on his F1 debut with Williams.

In the teaser on Netflix’s official X account, de Vries appears to speak about what is demanded from a F1 driver.

“To be a Formula 1 driver… you need to be able to switch yourself off… from everything that is happening around you,” he says.

The drama returns. Here's your first look at F1: Drive to Survive Season 6. Coming February 23. pic.twitter.com/xeb7Zt6zZy — Netflix (@netflix) February 12, 2024

What follows are quotes such as: “Is he ready physically, mentally?” and “Your position is under threat,” hinting to the struggles that the 27-year-old faced in his time with AlphaTauri.

Ultimately, de Vries was booted from the team in favour of Daniel Ricciardo after just 10 races, and with him being a lengthy focal point of the teaser, fans can expect the documentary to cover in some detail his short time in F1.

Fan favourite Guenther Steiner is set to be involved in the popular series

Netflix tease dramatic storylines

Netflix then give fans a look at several other key dramas that unfolded during the season that look set to feature.

The streaming platform teased a look at the team-mate battle at Alpine between Esteban Ocon and Pierre Gasly, with commentary from Jenson Button quoting: “You've got fighting between teammates,” possibly referring to the two coming together on a couple of occasions, most notably in Australia.

Fan favourite Guenther Steiner is set to feature again with some iconic lines, which Netflix used to build up the hype for season six with the former Haas boss saying: “I’m f****** done with this. Formula 1 is brutal.”

The series will also take a look at the highs and lows of some of the teams during 2023, such as the continued downfall of Mercedes, the resurgence of McLaren and Fernando Alonso scoring regular podiums with Aston Martin.

