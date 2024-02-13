Ferrari F1 sweetheart says special win 'best moment' of his life

Charles Leclerc holds dear one prized memory in Formula 1 above any other - and it was all documented in F1 fans' favourite documentary series.

It’s Drive to Survive release month - which means that here at GPFans, we’re taking a look back at some of the most significant storylines throughout the show’s history.

Five seasons of chaos and we’re sure to get even more of it when the sixth instalment premieres on 23 February - the last day of Formula 1’s 2024 pre-season test in Bahrain.

Ahead of the latest season, we've taken a look at what proved to be a pivotal moment during the breathtaking docuseries.

Charles Leclerc lifts the winning trophy at the 2019 Italian Grand Prix

Charles Leclerc has been with the Ferrari team for five years now – making us all feel a bit old.

The Monegasque driver has been through plenty of ups and downs so far, taking a whopping 23 pole positions and five victories, but also crashing out at less than ideal times on occasion during race weekends.

The one that likely frustrates him most to this day, is a late crash in qualifying for his home Monaco Grand Prix in 2021, which cost him the chance to line up from pole position on Sunday after a mechanical failure induced by his accident.

The Tifosi show their admiration for the Ferrari drivers

One of F1's fastest ever drivers

As his record suggests, he’s one of the most spectacular qualifiers across the course of one lap that the sport has ever seen.

He hasn’t had the easiest of team-mates either, having to pair up with Sebastian Vettel and Carlos Sainz at Ferrari.

Casting our eyes back to 2019, Leclerc’s debut season with the Scuderia – he enjoyed some mid-season success at high-speed circuits where his car’s engine was better suited.

One day after tragically losing close friend Anthoine Hubert, he won his first Formula 1 race in Spa with muted celebrations in memory of the young Frenchman’s life.

A week later, he arrived at Monza for his first Italian Grand Prix with Ferrari and he more than showed up – acing Lewis Hamilton and winning a second consecutive race in front of the adoring Tifosi.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025

Leclerc: Probably the best day of my life

That win is something that to this day, he is still incredibly fond of and enjoys looking back on as he said in season two of Drive to Survive after taking the win.

“Growing up, there was only one team that was counting for me – it was Ferrari,” he said. “Every time I come to a grand prix it feels extremely special. It’s all I’ve dreamt for, really.

“To see so many people [at Monza 2019] was just absolute madness. It was probably the best day of my life.

“The dream is to try and build a long-term relationship with the team. My future dream is to be a world champion with them.”

The Ferrari star signed a new contract with his team this off-season which will see him through to at least 2026 alongside Carlos Sainz this year and Lewis Hamilton from the start of 2025.

With Hamilton showing plenty of faith in the project, it shows that the Scuderia are probably on the right track towards winning.

If Leclerc can continue to replicate his rapid pace, then he has every chance of achieving that dream of winning a world championship with Ferrari.

