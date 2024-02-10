F1 star believes Hamilton Ferrari move 'raises A LOT of questions'

Alex Albon has admitted he was left stunned by Lewis Hamilton's F1 move to Ferrari from Mercedes comparing it to a mega football transfer.

Hamilton will complete a blockbuster move to Maranello ahead of the 2025 season, bringing an end to his Mercedes career where he has won six world championships since joining the team in 2013.

The Brit's move has been the talk of the paddock and that includes the Williams star's team boss James Vowles who has already weighed in on Hamilton's pending arrival at Ferrari.

Hamilton's Ferrari Announcement a "pinch-yourself moment"

Speaking to the media including GPFans, Vowles' lead driver Albon echoed his Team Principal's thoughts surrounding its impact on Formula 1.

"It's great for the sport," claims Albon. "What a news story it was; I definitely didn't see it coming. But good for him.

"It just shows you how big Lewis is. Seeing the stock of Ferrari going up as much as it did and just seeing the general perception of the news definitely, to me, it was one of those pinch-yourself moments; is this a real story?"

Like the wider world, the Thai driver had no idea whether the speculation had any foundation.

"There are so many rumours going over winter. You didn't know what had any credibility or not.

"The Ferrari one definitely seemed to be a rumour to me at the very beginning of the story, and then it turned out to be a real thing.

"It reminds me of the Messi Miami transfer on such a huge scale.

"It just shows you the appetite for Formula One but also, raises a lot of questions in the driver market as well, and it opens that up."

F1 2024 is "even crazier"

Like Albon, Williams teammate Logan Sargeant was also well aware of the implications for the driver market.

"It opens doors," says the American, "which is going to make the season even crazier.

"I was surprised. I was shocked. It shows Lewis can go wherever he wants.

"I think if that's what he feels like will remotivate him to keep improving and ultimately try and win another world championship, then you have to respect and understand the decision."

Williams unveiled their FW46 in New York City, which they hope propels them further up the grid in 2024.

