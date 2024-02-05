F1 team unveils 2024 car with RIDICULOUSLY confusing sponsor

Williams have released their brand new 2024 Formula 1 challenger with an incredibly confusing new sponsor featuring on its sidepod.

Now sponsored by the company ‘Komatsu’ the team’s car will now feature the name of one of their biggest rivals while on track.

Komatsu is the surname of the recently hired Haas F1 team principal Ayao Komatsu, who recently replaced Guenther Steiner in the role.

Komatsu have been announced as a new long-term partner of the team but do have history with them – having supplied gearbox components for their title winning cars in both 1996 and 1997.

The FW46 carries over a heavily blue paint scheme for the season, while the fan favourite Duracell logo remains on the airbox of the car.

The team will be hoping that the FW46 brings further luck and an added turn of pace, having finished seventh in last year’s constructors’ standings – a marked improvement on last place in 2022.

Williams hope forward progress continues

Both Alex Albon and Logan Sargeant remain with the team, making up an F1 grid which has the same lineup that concluded the previous season for the first time in history.

Team principal James Vowles acknowledged Williams’ progress over the last year, while pointing out that the foundations they have laid will help them make further advancements in the future.

“As we look to build on the momentum from last season, we have a driver line up in Alex and Logan that is capable of consistently fighting for points while helping lead our development for the future", he said.

Alex Albon enters his third season with Williams, now well established within the team

Komatsu were involved with Williams when they won their last drivers' championship in 1997

“Since joining Williams Racing a year ago, I’ve seen this team pull together to overcome a number of challenges and claim seventh in the Constructors’ Championship, which meant a great deal for everyone involved. We’ve also shown the world that we’re building the foundations for moving forward.

“Of course, there’s still a long way to go on this journey together but I know our fans, partners and everyone at Grove HQ is pushing as one to create new history for this iconic team."

History made. History in the making.



Introducing the FW46 livery 💙 pic.twitter.com/hH1SPF3RPY — Williams Racing (@WilliamsRacing) February 5, 2024

