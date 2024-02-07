F1 team boss claims Hamilton will be uncomfortable at Ferrari

Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari for 2025 continues reverberating around Formula 1, with the paddock reaction to the bombshell news overshadowing car launch season.

Hamilton's Mercedes ex-strategist, James Vowles, was the latest to share his immediate reactions on a driver he worked closely with to bring world championships.

Speaking to select media, including GPFans, after Williams' 2024 car launch, Vowles explained, 'The timing came as a surprise to me', but understood the pull to Maranello.

James Vowles worked with Lewis Hamilton during his time at Mercedes

Fans have been left stunned by Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari from Mercedes

Hamilton in Ferrari "Good for the sport"

"His want and desire to be in a Ferrari in his career? No. I think most world champions have either been there or have a desire to be there because they're a force of nature.

"It is the most successful team in Formula 1, and that can't be ignored.

"It's the hardest thing to do — for every human in the world — to move from where you're comfortable to where you're not.

"It challenges you and pushes you to the limit, and that's Lewis all over.

"I actually think it's good for the sport. It'll be good for Lewis because he'll learn from it, and he'll challenge himself."

