Red Bull chief Marko issues statement over Ricciardo to Mercedes F1 switch rumours

Red Bull advisor Helmut Marko has said that Daniel Ricciardo is 'not available', as rumours about the Australian's future outside of the Red Bull setup continue to swirl.

Ricciardo made his full-time return to the Formula 1 grid midway through the 2023 season, when he was called up to the AlphaTauri (now Visa Cash App RB) team following the poor performances of Nyck de Vries.

He has since been linked with a promotion up into a seat back with the world champions, who are considering their driver lineup with Sergio Perez's contract due to expire at the end of 2024, as well a number of outside drives, including with Mercedes.

Lewis Hamilton's decision to join Ferrari in 2025 has sent the driver market into meltdown, with a seat alongside George Russell now guaranteed to be vacant from 2025.

Ricciardo is one of 14 drivers whose current contract is set to expire at the end of 2024, with Hamilton's move likely to cause a domino effect throughout the F1 world.

Will Ricciardo be Hamilton's replacement?

Now, Marko has hinted that Ricciardo does in fact have a longer-term contract with the Red Bull 'family', despite his current deal only lasting until the end of the upcoming season.

He has reacted quickly to the possibility of the Australian teaming up with Mercedes, stating that the 34-year-old is very much part of the team's future thinking.

F1 Insider reports that Marko has told the publication: “Ricciardo still has a long-term contract and is not available," when discussing Mercedes' vacant spot.

