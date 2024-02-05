Red Bull take action amid Horner misconduct allegations as key F1 driver meeting held at team - GPFans Recap

Christian Horner has been accused of inappropriate behaviour within the Red Bull team according to multiple reports. Horner has denied all allegations, as Red Bull have launched an internal investigation.

Horner pictured at Red Bull dinner with F1 driver as key meeting revealed

Red Bull duo Sergio Perez and Christian Horner enjoyed a sit-down meal ahead of the start of the new Formula 1 season - just days before the bombshell allegations against the team principal surfaced.

Departed F1 star fires stinging FAILURE claim at former boss

Former Haas team principal Guenther Steiner has fired back at his former boss Gene Haas for failing to adapt the team’s model in line with the new regulations.

Ferrari confirm ICONIC F1 return for 2024

Ferrari have brought back an old favourite ahead of Lewis Hamilton's return to the team in 2025.

Brundle gives compelling Verstappen reason for TWELVE F1 teams

Martin Brundle has said that Max Verstappen and other drivers having long-term deals in the sport is a reason for there to be up to 12 teams on the Formula 1 grid.

‘If Shrek was in F1’ - Fans BLAST team’s new 2024 car

Fans are unimpressed with Stake F1 Team’s striking new livery ahead of the start of the 2024 Formula 1 season.

F1 team unveils 2024 car with RIDICULOUSLY confusing sponsor

Williams have released their brand new 2024 Formula 1 challenger with an incredibly confusing new sponsor featuring on its sidepod.

