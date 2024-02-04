F1 legend points to own success in tipping AGELESS Hamilton for Ferrari title

Former Formula 1 world champion Nigel Mansell believes that Lewis Hamilton has every chance of title-winning success with Ferrari, despite his age.

The Brit, who won his one and only drivers’ championship at the age of 39 in 1992, insists that there is plenty left in Hamilton’s tank as he enters his 18th season in the sport.

He’s committed to at least a further two seasons with Ferrari after his final year with Mercedes concludes, and the Scuderia will be doing everything in their power to end their title drought with Hamilton at the helm.

It's a clear statement of intent from the Maranello-based outfit, who are now without a title since 2008 when both Felipe Massa and Kimi Raikkonen drove them to constructors' championship success.

Lewis Hamilton still has another year to work with Mercedes before his departure

Max Verstappen is the main man currently in the way of Lewis Hamilton and his dream of another Formula 1 championship

Mansell tips Hamilton for eighth title

Discussing Hamilton’s move with BBC Sport, Mansell warned that Max Verstappen won’t move over easily as the Brit looks for a record-breaking eighth world championship.

“People are saying Lewis is now too old,” he said. “At 39? No. I won my championship at 39 and I could have gone on, but the politics got involved.

“But Lewis, if he’s motivated, he’s got several, if not a lot more years left, I think it’s just fantastic. Yes, Lewis can do it, but I’m sure Max [Verstappen] will do everything he can to stop him.

“And I’m sure Ferrari this next year will do everything they can to stop him. But I think we’ve got a great Formula 1 season coming up, and it certainly looks like we’re going to have an exciting one in 2025.”

Hamilton has an entire season to endure with Mercedes first, which will bring to an end, a 26-year association with the manufacturer.

Having entered the winter break with a significant amount of work to do, it’s unlikely that Mercedes and Hamilton will be able to compete for wins early on in the season – with them being one of three teams alongside McLaren and Ferrari in pursuit of Red Bull.

