Hamilton makes F1 VOW after blockbuster transfer

Lewis Hamilton has vowed that he is committed to winning races with Mercedes before he leaves for Ferrari in 2025.

The sensational move from the silver arrows to Maranello was announced on Thursday evening and will see the seven-time champion team up with Charles Leclerc on a multi-year deal from the end of this coming season.

This leaves a seat vacant at Mercedes next season to partner George Russell, with Fernando Alonso and Andrea Kimi Antonelli being some names mentioned as potential suitors.

But Hamilton will drive with the German outfit in what will be his last season with the team and he is ‘more driven than ever’ to go out on a positive note, having not won a race since Jeddah in 2021.

Lewis Hamilton will join Ferrari in 2025 on a multi-year contract

The move will see him replace Carlos Sainz

Hamilton is determined to leave Mercedes on a high

Hamilton wants to win more races with Mercedes

In a lengthy statement on his official X account, the 39-year-old finally broke his silence over his shock move to Ferrari.

In the post, Hamilton vowed that he is full focus is on this season and to deliver the best results he can for Mercedes.

It’s been a crazy few days which have been filled with a whole range of emotions.



But as you all now know, after an incredible 11 years at Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team, the time has come for me to start a new chapter in my life and I will be joining Scuderia Ferrari in 2025.



Speaking about his excitement for the new challenge, he continued: “However, right now, I’m not thinking about 2025.

“My focus is on the upcoming season and getting back out on track with Mercedes. I am more driven than ever, I am fitter and more focussed than ever and I want to help Mercedes win once again.

“I am 100 per cent committed to the job I need to do and determined to end my partnership with the team on a high.”

