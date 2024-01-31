F1 News Today: Drivers like Verstappen and Hamilton face worrying future as new Ricciardo snub details unveiled

Renowned F1 journalist Peter Windsor has raised concerns about a concerning trend within the sport and how it could affect drivers like Lewis Hamilton and Max Verstappen.

➡️ READ MORE

F1 pundit reveals reason behind Ricciardo Red Bull SNUB for 2024

In the midst of widespread speculation anticipating Red Bull Racing's potential replacement of Sergio Perez with Daniel Ricciardo for the 2024 Formula 1 season, journalist Lawrence Edmondson has delved into the decision-making dynamics on the Unlapped Podcast.

➡️ READ MORE

Brad Pitt irks drivers as F1 movie continues filming

The Rolex 24 at Daytona took an unexpected turn over the weekend as Hollywood A-lister Brad Pitt graced the event, not as a spectator but as part of the filming for his upcoming F1 movie.

➡️ READ MORE

Ferrari launch new partnership after ending deal with rivals

The partnership is further brought to life in a short film, 'The Brake In', featuring Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz.

➡️ READ MORE

Axed Red Bull driver reveals 'brutal' Marko methods

Following his exit from Red Bull's junior program after the F2 championship last year, 18-year-old Jak Crawford has shed light on the "brutally honest" post-race calls from Helmut Marko.

➡️ READ MORE