Former F1 figure makes 'PRISON' claim in scathing Madrid street track verdict

The proposed layout for the Madrid Grand Prix has come under fire from former F1 test driver Dani Juncadella, who deems it "ultra-dangerous" and lacking overtaking opportunities.

Scheduled to host the Spanish Grand Prix from 2026, the circuit incorporates a steeply-banked right-hander among its 20 corners, partially encircling the IFEMA exhibition center.

While the circuit's final approval is pending FIA homologation, Juncadella, known for his stints with Force India and Williams, expressed strong criticism after viewing video game simulations.

The 5.474km track design has already sparked mixed reactions, and Juncadella didn't mince words in his assessment.

“I don’t say what I think of the circuit because they’ll take me to prison. Oh well no yes I do say it: what a [excrement emoji]," he wrote.

“No option to overtake. Ultra-dangerous layout. Miami, Vegas, Sochi, etc. type piano/wall philosophy. Which I don’t like. Luckily this is not the final circuit.

“The GP going to Madrid? I couldn’t care less. [Ada] Colau [former mayor of Barcelona] has been sewing panic among tourists for years.”

