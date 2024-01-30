Ferrari launch new partnership after ending deal with rivals

Ferrari have raised a glass to a new sponsorship deal with premium Italian beer Peroni Nestro Azzurro 0.0%, marking the beginning of a multi-year collaboration starting from the 2024 Formula 1 season - and the end of their deal with Estrella Galicia 0.0.

The beer brand, under the umbrella of Asahi Europe & International, transitions from its previous sponsorship with Aston Martin F1 to join forces with both the Ferrari F1 team and the Ferrari Challenge Trofeo Pirelli series.

To celebrate the announcement, a limited-edition 'Tifosi Nastro Azzurro 0.0%' run of 2,024 numbered bottles will be released, delivered to Ferrari fans worldwide as a token of appreciation for their loyalty.

The partnership is further brought to life in a short film, 'The Brake In', featuring Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz changing bottles in a Peroni brewery, showcasing the special edition Tifosi bottles.

Frederic Vasseur is pleased with the new beer collaboration

Peroni used to sponsor Aston Martin before moving to Ferrari

Vasseur: We share values

“We are very pleased to announce the partnership between Scuderia Ferrari and Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%.

"Having both brands visible in the blue riband category of motorsport contributes to ensuring strong visibility for Italy on the world stage.

"Our two great companies have many values in common, such as an eye for detail and style, as well as an ability to combine tradition and innovation in our respective fields.

"I’m looking forward to our collaboration with Peroni Nastro Azzurro 0.0%, which I’m sure will prove to be a great success for both parties.”

