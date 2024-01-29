F1 News Today: Verstappen still not Hamilton level claims superstar as F1 team prepare for shock bonus test

The last two seasons have seen the Dutchman and Red Bull dominating both championships, with the 26-year-old achieving his third world title last season by winning 19 out of 22 races.

F1 team to run major test BEFORE title rivals in three-day outing

Ferrari have announced that they will be taking to the track ahead of their rivals in a three-day test in Barcelona.

Ricciardo reveals TRUE feelings on McLaren F1 exit

Daniel Ricciardo has labelled his premature departure from McLaren as a ‘blessing in disguise’ that allowed him to reignite his passion for F1.

F1 consider sensational MotoGP crossover weekend

F1 CEO Stefano Domenicali and Doma Sports CEO Carmelo Ezpeleta are considering a crossover weekend with MotoGP.

Wolff and Mercedes star make pre-season track return

F1 testing might not get underway for nearly another month, but that hasn't stopped Mercedes heavyweights Toto Wolff and George Russell returning to the race track.

