Wolff and Mercedes star make pre-season track return

F1 testing might not get underway for nearly another month, but that hasn't stopped Mercedes heavyweights Toto Wolff and George Russell returning to the race track.

Russell has been enjoying some time off recently, spending time with the Mercedes team principal at a skiing event, where he also bumped into four-time F1 world champion Sebastian Vettel.

But the slopes have been swapped with the more familiar race track it seems, and Russell was only too eager to get back onto the circuit ahead of the 2024 season.

Russell's journey to F1 started through karting and along with Wolff's son Jack it appeared to be where the trio spent a day recently as they prepare for a campaign where they hope to get back to winning ways.

George Russell and Toto Wolff have developed a good relationship at Mercedes

Mercedes are preparing for the launch of their new F1 car for the 2024 season

Russell back behind the wheel

Russell uploaded pictures and a video to multiple social media platforms, showing him getting back into the karts, and it appears racing alongside Jack as they enjoyed the last few days of the winter break before the hard work begins again.

This will take place from early February when teams launch their new cars for the 2024 season, and Mercedes are due to release what their car, expected to be called the W15, on February 14.

Russell heads into the season looking to build on a mixed couple years at Mercedes who have only taken just one victory since the end of 2021.

That though came via Russell in Brazil during the 2022 season. Despite this drought though, hopes and expectations sit on them hoping to challenge Max Verstappen and Red Bull for the world championship this term.

