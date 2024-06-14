F1 champion delivers 'DESPERATE' verdict on Mercedes star

A former Formula 1 world champion has delivered an assertive verdict on Mercedes star George Russell following his recent form.

The British driver claimed his first podium of the season at the Canadian Grand Prix last time out, but things could have been so much better.

In tricky conditions in qualifying, Russell had taken pole position around the circuit Gilles Villeneuve, spearheading what looked to be a Mercedes resurgence.

However, on Sunday, the Brit could only manage third place, becoming involved in a few skirmishes along the way, including with team-mate Lewis Hamilton, and he apologised to his team on the radio post-race.

Does George Russell make too many mistakes?

Russell's weekend was recently discussed by former F1 world champion Damon Hill, and whilst the former Williams man was supportive of the Mercedes star in general, he did point to past and present examples in what was a brutally honest verdict.

"He has been a bit hot-headed sometimes – the Bottas thing at Imola, and also two of his overtakes in Canada,” Hill said on the Sky Sports F1 Podcast.

“One didn’t work and the other one did, but only because Lewis spotted it at the last minute. He went down the inside in a pretty brave move, it has to be said.

"If you’re confident, you don’t need to do those desperate moves. You can bide your time a bit.”

Russell is set to be the number one driver at Mercedes from next season with Lewis Hamilton joining Ferrari for 2025.

Recently, team chief Toto Wolff has suggested Russell could be partnered by Italian Formula 2 driver Kimi Andrea Antonelli.

