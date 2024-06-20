Schumacher BLASTS Mercedes star in Verstappen assertion

Sky Germany pundit and former Formula 1 driver Ralf Schumacher has spoken ominously about George Russell whilst weighing up a potential Max Verstappen move to Mercedes.

The triple world champion is contracted with Red Bull until 2028, but rumours of a shock early exit have been exacerbated by instability at the Milton Keynes team this season.

F1 Headlines: Driver SACKED as Marko admits contract mistake

READ MORE: Ferrari blindsided in Newey drama as RIVAL team favourites for signing

With Lewis Hamilton's move to Ferrari drawing nearer, Mercedes have a seat to fill in 2025. It seems that Andrea Kimi Antonelli is being prepared to take the place of the seven-time world champion, but Schumacher thinks Russell's position could also be under threat.

Ralf Schumacher believes George Russell could soon be under threat at Mercedes

Max Verstappen's Red Bull future remains a point of speculation

Russell could be 'in danger' with Verstappen future uncertain

Russell headlined Mercedes' resurgent form in Canada with pole position, but an error-prone race meant he could only manage a third-place finish.

It is not the first time the Brit has made an error fighting for the win; he crashed out of the Singapore Grand Prix in 2023 on the last lap whilst racing closely with the top two.

Pundits have recently pointed out the 26-year-old's weakness, and now Schumacher has offered his verdict on Sky Germany: “This is the perfect time for Antonelli to warm up [in Hamilton's seat in 2025]. If Max Verstappen really decides to leave Red Bull, I can imagine that there will be a seat for him at Mercedes.

READ MORE: Iconic engine supplier set to be DITCHED by 2026

George Russell surrendered first place to Max Verstappen in Canada

“Then it could be rather bad for George Russell. He is - or was - a super talent, but he also makes a lot of mistakes. If a world champion is on the market, I can imagine that George Russell's job could also be in danger.

"Mercedes would have won the race in Canada with Max Verstappen - that's a clear case. Max is the driver who makes the big difference. Mercedes has had a long dry spell and urgently needs a world champion to get back to the front."

If Verstappen were to jump ship to the Silver Arrows in 2026, he would be looking to bring the team back towards the level which saw them win eight consecutive constructors' titles from 2014-2021.

“Verstappen is also a guy who comes across as very conservative, pleasant and sporty," Schumacher added. "Accordingly, I could imagine that Toto Wolff and Mercedes would do a lot with him and would do a lot for him."

READ MORE: F1 team boss makes ‘CRUEL’ admission after Le Mans disaster

Related