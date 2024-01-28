Is F1 too easy for Verstappen? - Pundit insists answer is ‘YES’

F1 journalist and former team manager Peter Windsor has argued that it is too easy for Max Verstappen due to corners at street circuits not being ‘challenging enough.’

It comes off the back of the Madrid Grand Prix announcement and the Dutchman previously saying that he does not think it is an improvement for the sport that more permanent circuits are having to give way to street circuits.

The three-time champion labelled it as a ‘money-based choice’ by the sport’s owners Liberty Media and does not benefit racing.

Madrid will mark yet another race to run through a city in 2026, joining the likes of Jeddah, Melbourne, Miami, Monaco, Baku, Singapore and Las Vegas – if its contract is to be extended beyond 2025.

Windsor: Street circuit corners not challenging enough

Windsor discussed Verstappen’s comments on his official YouTube channel and believes that his views may have been taken the wrong way.

"Has he actually said he doesn't like street circuits, or has he said he doesn't like the modern version of street circuits?," he said.

"I think there's a difference. He might well have been quoted out of context there, or they might have clipped the quote.

“I can't imagine Max doesn't like going into Casino Square at Monaco or going to the swimming pool at Monaco or indeed doing what he did to get the pole through Rascasse at Monaco.

"That's classic Max Verstappen, and I'm sure it would be almost impossible for Max to say I don't like street circuits.”

Windsor went on to say that he thinks many corners on such street circuits are not ‘challenging enough’.

“Everybody's a late breaker these days,” he continued.

“Everybody can basically get on the power quite early and hold a slide. And the standard of driving therefore, given all the telemetry and all the information you have before you can get in the car, is pretty high if you've got good balance, eyesight, rhythm and all the other things you need.

“And so where's the challenge in that? I'm not saying Max doesn't do that better than everybody else, or Max and Lewis and a couple of others, but it's not really how he wants to display his skill."

