Mercedes chief delivers defiant Red Bull dominance verdict

Mercedes technical director James Allison has said that Red Bull's dominance in Formula 1 has not ruined his return to the Mercedes fold.

The Brit rejoined the Brackley-based squad back in early 2023, replacing Mike Elliot, who had himself previously replaced Allison as technical director.

Since then, he has witnessed Max Verstappen and Sergio Perez claim every race win bar one, while Mercedes' two stars Lewis Hamilton and George Russell had to settle for just the eight podiums between them.

Team principal Toto Wolff has already stated that Mercedes' 2024 car will feature dramatic changes compared to the underperforming W14, changes that Allison will be overseeing in the hope of getting back to winning ways in the upcoming season.

Merceedes' W15 will be officially unveiled on February 14.

James Allison rejoined the Mercedes setup in 2023

Lewis Hamilton has not won a race since the 2021 Saudi Arabian Grand Prix

George Russell was the last Mercedes driver to win a race, at the 2022 Brazilian Grand Prix

Allison's Mercedes return

Now, Allison has been talking about his return to the role of technical director, suggesting he enjoys the challenge of attempting to hunt down the dominant Red Bull team.

“You say it's no fun, actually it's lots of fun,” Allison told Autosport.

“It isn't as much fun as winning, that's definitely true, but you have to sort of love the whole of the sport. It involves taking your licks when you haven't done a good enough job.

“I think one of the things to admire about Red Bull's current performance is that they stuck gamely to their task in quite a long period in the wilderness,” he continued.

“They are now enjoying the fruits of that well-placed labour. It's far from unenjoyable being in that position, as long as the team is collectively confident that it's making the right moves to try to re-establish itself as a force to be reckoned with. There's loads and loads of fun to be had in that.”

