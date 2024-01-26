Perez in Red Bull F1 'break' tease

A supposed new cap for Red Bull's Sergio Perez has been leaked on X, with the Mexican now sponsored by KitKat, perhaps suggesting he may need to 'have a break'.

The 33-year-old has been under immense pressure recently to keep his seat with the Formula 1 world champions, with his contract running out at the end of 2024.

One thing is for sure, the Mexican will drive for Red Bull in the upcoming 2024 season, but he has plenty of aspects to improve upon, if he wants to get close to supreme three-time world champion team-mate Max Verstappen.

Despite a few hints of Red Bull's new livery for the 2024 season, their car will not be officially unveiled until February 15.

Sergio Perez is under immense pressure to keep his seat beyond 2024

Max Verstappen has now won three world championships, with all of them coming with Sergio Perez as his team-mate

Red Bull are due to unveil their new car on February 15

Perez's KitKat hat

However, the leaking of Perez's new cap may suggest a slightly different design to the team's now ever-present livery, with light blue stripes making up part of the Mexican's new outfit.

La gorra 2024 de Sergio Pérez...



Sin palabras! pic.twitter.com/bPJhosde4R — 🏁【 Alerta F1 】🏁 (@AlertaF1) January 25, 2024

KitKat's main slogan for a number of years now has been 'Have a break, have a KitKat', with a large number of hilarious advertising campaigns being born from that.

So, could Perez's proposed new cap mean anything? Only time will tell.

