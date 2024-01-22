Current F1 star makes damning admission over American drivers

Williams F1 star Logan Sargeant has claimed that people 'think and expect less' from American drivers after he admitted that his journey into the sport is harder than most.

Sargeant endured a difficult rookie season at Williams in 2023 as he picked up a single point compared to the 27-point haul of his team-mate Alex Albon in the same car.

The American became the first of his nationality to secure an F1 point since Michael Andretti with McLaren in 1993, after Lewis Hamilton and Charles Leclerc were both disqualified from the United States Grand Prix.

Sargeant would end the season with that solitary point as Williams secured P7 in the constructors' championship ahead of AlphaTauri, Alfa Romeo and Haas.

Williams have confirmed their 2024 driver line-up of Alex Albon (L) and Logan Sargeant (R)

Unfortunately for Sargeant, the 22-year-old would finish as the only driver to be out-qualified by his team-mate on every occasion in 2023.

Sargeant: American drivers treated differently

And the 23-year-old has now revealed that he believes people do not put drivers from the States on the same level as those from Europe or elsewhere.

The F1 rookie endured a difficult season at Williams in 2023

“I think people think and expect less from an American driver," he told Motorsport.com.

"But at the end of the day, it doesn't matter, because as long as the people who matter sort of know what's going on, and know what you're capable of, that's all that matters.

“So the external noise is just realistically completely irrelevant. You just do your job, you keep working hard, and you work with the people who can make a difference to your career, and you do your best for them.

“They also try to help you move forward as well. And that's all you can really do. So as long as the people who need to know, know, then the rest is completely irrelevant.”

Logan Sargeant picked up a single point during his rookie season in F1

“I just believe there's a lot of obstacles for Americans to get into F1,” he added. “It's not easy to sort of pick your life up, move to Europe and race overseas. It costs a lot of money. It’s just a lot easier to race in America.

“And you obviously have great options there between IndyCar and NASCAR. It’s not an easy move for anyone. So I feel like that's why I feel, and especially when I was coming through, there were very few American drivers even attempting to get to F1.”

