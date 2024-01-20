Verstappen CONFIRMED for famous endurance race as Horner confronts major Red Bull challenge - GPFans F1 Recap

Max Verstappen will be back in action behind the wheel of a car when he returns for an endurance event on Saturday.

Horner 'confident' over progress of major challenge facing Red Bull

Christian Horner has provided an update on the development of the Red Bull powertrains project as it prepares to enter F1.

Key Las Vegas Grand Prix F1 feature to be used in HUGE international event

The temporary stands used to seat F1 fans for the Las Vegas Grand Prix are set to be transported to New York for another major sporting event.

Former F1 driver insists Hamilton suffered ‘travesty of justice’ in Abu Dhabi 2021

The 2021 Abu Dhabi Grand Prix continues to evoke strong opinions and remains a subject of controversy two years later.

Steiner makes major Drive to Survive revelation over Haas F1 decision

Former Haas F1 team principal, Guenther Steiner, has stated that his fame from Netflix sensation Drive to Survive may well have played a role in his exit from the team.

