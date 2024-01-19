Steiner makes major Drive to Survive revelation over Haas F1 decision

Former Haas F1 team principal, Guenther Steiner, has stated that his fame from Netflix sensation Drive to Survive may well have played a role in his exit from the team.

The charismatic 58-year-old was informed that he would not be required for the 2024 season during a telephone call from owner Gene Haas between Christmas and the New Year.

But Steiner is adamant that his surge in popularity following the Netflix series was a positive for the team.

The 58-year-old had been the only team principal in Haas' history until last week, when he was officially replaced by Ayao Komatsu.

Guenther Steiner was one of the biggest personalities in the F1 paddock before his departure

Steiner remains popular among F1 fans for his outspokenness and frequent f-bombs

Steiner: Fame wasn't important to me

Steiner was asked at the Autosport International Show whether Drive to Survive had anything to do with Gene Haas' decision not to renew his contract (per Speedweek), and the former Red Bull technical director didn't confirm or deny the idea.

“Perhaps that played a role, but the fact is - Haas benefited enormously from this popularity. This made contact with donors such as MoneyGram possible.

"It was never about becoming famous for me. The people who know me know that it's not that important to me. I didn't get up in the morning thinking about becoming famous. I got up to go to work."

