Russell responds to hilarious F1 2024 season intro suggestions

Mercedes driver George Russell has said that he's 'going to start practising' some rather unusual poses for the 2024 Formula 1 opening credits, after some suggestions were posted on TikTok by one particular Mercedes fan.

The 25-year-old recently said that he was nervous for the shooting of the 2024 intro scenes due to his hilariously memorable pose in last year's edition, which he didn't feel as though he could match.

However, one Mercedes fan has given him a few ideas, each rather outrageous but would make him once again the meme king ahead of the season-opening Bahrain Grand Prix.

The team had Russell watching the suggestions and giving his thoughts on each of them in a post on X (formerly known as Twitter), with the Brit proclaiming he didn't quite have the flexibility for a few of the moves.

George Russell's iconic intro pose has been used for a variety of memes in the last 12 months

Formula 1's rather extravagant intro scenes have become a fixture of the sport in recent seasons

Russell the social media king

Russell's popularity on social media has been brilliantly exploited by Mercedes' X admins in the last 12 months, with his iconic pose from last year's opening credits creating a plethora of memes.

Now, F1 fans will be waiting with bated breath for the release of the 2024 intro, to see if Russell will try something even more original.

Better get practising 😂👀 pic.twitter.com/E0ZiZ1ifJM — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 17, 2024

