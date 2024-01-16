Mercedes give Russell NEW look after F1 rivals inspiration

Sam Cook

Tuesday 16 January 2024 22:57

George Russell has once more been at the mercy of Mercedes' social media ideas, after his team decided to give him a dramatic 1970s makeover.

Russell has been the subject of many memes over the past 12 months, with his pose for Formula 1's introduction being repeatedly turned into a whole multitude of fun, and Mercedes taking advantage of the 25-year-old's popularity on social media.

The British driver was also recently compared by the team's social media admin to Cillian Murphy, after the actor turned up to the Golden Globes looking suspiciously like he had copied one of Russell's signature looks from the 2023 season.

George Russell has become well-adored with the F1 Twitter community

George Russell's iconic intro pose has been used for a variety of memes in the last 12 months

Now, the team have used an AI generator to imagine what Russell may have looked like in the 70s, and he certainly would have fitted in on the grid alongside a host of long haired world champions including Emerson Fittipaldi, Sir Jackie Stewart, James Hunt and Graham Hill.

1970s George 🤩 pic.twitter.com/gq4NpKicmF — Mercedes-AMG PETRONAS F1 Team (@MercedesAMGF1) January 14, 2024

Russell's social media antics

It's a trend that has been going around on social media for a couple of weeks, with Ferrari also imagining what their drivers would look like if they lived in the 1930s.

Ciao 1930s Charles 👋 pic.twitter.com/scHF9KidYm — Scuderia Ferrari (@ScuderiaFerrari) January 15, 2024

Russell's social media pull has become a real asset for Mercedes, and over Christmas the Brit was once again transported back to the early 2000s for a Love Actually-inspired gag.

