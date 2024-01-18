Cal Gaunt

Thursday 18 January 2024 21:57

In a call for reconsideration, former team owner Eddie Jordan has advocated for Red Bull to give British-Thai driver Alex Albon a second opportunity within the team.

Albon, initially part of the Red Bull junior programme, spent 18 months alongside Max Verstappen before being replaced by Sergio Perez ahead of the 2021 season.

Following a year-long hiatus, Albon joined Williams in 2022 and delivered standout performances, notably contributing to the team's seventh-place finish in the constructors' championship.

Despite reported interest from Ferrari, there is no indication of Red Bull contemplating Albon's return, although Perez's long-term future remains in doubt.

However, Eddie Jordan contends that the 27-year-old has demonstrated remarkable skills and deserves another chance to partner with Verstappen.

"I have a real soft spot for Albon," the Irishman said on his Formula For Success podcast.

"I just think that given the right situations I think he could really, really be mustard.

"I would like to see at some stage that he be given the chance alongside Max, because I think he might be a big surprise."

