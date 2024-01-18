F1 team boss issues telling 'not the same driver' claim ahead of 2024 season

Matthew Hobkinson

Thursday 18 January 2024 14:57

Williams F1 team principal James Vowles has claimed that Alex Albon is 'not the same driver' that he knew at the beginning of the 2023 season, insisting that the 27-year-old has matured rapidly.

Scoring 27 out of the 28 points that Williams achieved last year, Albon proved to be instrumental for the Grove outfit on their way to a P7 finish – their best in six seasons.

Some sumptuous drives from Albon, including a P7 finish at the Canadian Grand Prix, has shown Vowles that he is working with a very talented driver.

And the Williams boss believes that 2023 proved to be a pivotal one in the growth of Albon as an F1 star, stating that he has stepped up another level.

Alex Albon thoroughly impressed for Williams during the 2023 season

The Canadian Grand Prix would be one of two P7 finishes for Albon

Vowles: Albon not the same driver I once knew

“I've known Alex for around eight years and I couldn't wait to come here [to Williams] and rekindle that relationship that we had before," he told Motorsport.com.

“He's really quick, he has the right mindset – and that's really important, not just for him but for any driver to get the most out of themselves.

Williams have gone from strength to strength under team principal James Vowles

“I think if you look at him across the year, and even speak to him openly and candidly, he's not the same driver that I started with in Bahrain. He has really matured across the season and he got the most out of the car, there is no doubt about that.

“We were seventh as a result of his incredible drives this year. The team did a great job with getting the car together and stretching it, but he's still had [at times] four or six cars behind him that were down his neck the whole race. That's quite impressive.”

