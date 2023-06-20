Albon reveals the secret behind Canadian GP MASTERCLASS

Harry Smith

Tuesday 20 June 2023 18:57

Alex Albon has explained how he kept a train of cars behind him on his way to a P7 finish at the Canadian Grand Prix.

The Thai driver was awarded the Driver of the Day award by the fans for his heroic race, in which he climbed to seventh place from a P9 start.

His P10 finish at the season opener in Bahrain was Williams' only point of the season prior to Sunday's race, but the Grove-based team have now got seven points to their name.

This result moved Williams clear of AlphaTauri at the bottom of the constructor standings and into the fight with Alfa Romeo and Haas.

All aboard the Albon train

Speaking to the BBC's Chequered Flag podcast, Albon explained: “It was stressful as well, I have to say. I don’t enjoy them races but the team love putting me in them situations so, yeah, it was good.

“There was a point in the race where were on them tyres and they told me ‘you’ve got 40 laps or what to do the rest of the race' and I thought ‘you guys are crazy’, but we made it last."

Albon then explained what allowed him to keep the train of cars behind him at bay for such a long stint.

Alex Albon claimed a P7 finish at the Canadian Grand Prix

“The closing speed of the cars behind was quite big, so I didn’t think I’d be able to hold them off.

“But obviously George [Russell] looked like he ran into some brake issues and then Esteban [Ocon] just didn’t have the straight-line speed to get past us, so it works in our favour.

“We know we have a slippery car and the cool track I think just helped keep my tyres alive long enough and good enough for them not to be able to overtake me.”

