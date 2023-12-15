Williams star Albon makes DESERVED F1 podium claim

Matthew Hobkinson

Friday 15 December 2023 14:57

Williams driver Alex Albon has admitted that he feels as if he is in a position where he deserves to be fighting for podiums and race wins within Formula 1.

Albon was instrumental for Williams as they claimed a P7 finish in the constructors' standings, recording 27 out of the team's 28 point total.

The 27-year-old led the team, driving alongside rookie team-mate Logan Sargeant, putting in some superb performances including two P7 drives in Canada and Monza.

Although both Williams and Albon are heading in the right direction, there is of course a long way to go if they want to fight with the likes of McLaren, Ferrari, Mercedes and Aston Martin ahead of them.

Alex Albon thoroughly impressed for Williams during the 2023 season

The Canadian Grand Prix would be one of two P7 finishes for Albon

Williams have gone from strength to strength under team principal James Vowles

Yet despite admitting that success will not come overnight, Albon believes that he is ready to compete at the very front of the grid in F1.

Albon: I deserve to be fighting for podiums

“You have to take it two ways as a driver," he said (via RacingNews365). "Every driver has to be, in some ways, short-sighted. Our career spans, our competitiveness and our desires don't always match up to a team's long-term plan.

“But you also understand that completely. We're not going to turn the car over in a year and just be fighting with the Red Bull. There's so much that has to be done.

Williams have confirmed that Albon (L) will be joined by Logan Sargeant (R) next season

“James [Vowles] out of everyone understands just how far behind we must be in certain areas.

“It'd be silly for James to say 'Next year I'm going to be able to make a car that that's going to be fighting for wins'. That just doesn't happen.

“So the fact that he's realistic about it gives me confidence. But at the very same time, I feel like I'm driving well. I feel like I'm in a position where I deserve to be fighting podiums and hopefully race wins.”

