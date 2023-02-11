Jack Walker

Saturday 11 February 2023 10:57

With the new Formula 1 season less than a month away, predictions as to who will reign supreme come November have been flying in.

One major factor in the fight for this season’s drivers’ and constructors’ championships will be if Fred Vasseur can settle straight in for Ferrari and deliver wins early on in the campaign, just like they did under Mattia Binotto in 2022.

Former Tifosi favourite Felipe Massa points to a new-look Ferrari with Vasseur at the helm, and was full of praise for the new team principal.

"Everyone who has worked with him speaks well of him, he has had so much success in motorsport and has great experience in team management," said Massa. "But being in charge of Ferrari is completely different, in that sense it is a big change for Fred as well.”

Massa himself has experience of fighting for a world championship with Ferrari, so certainly understands the pressure and the toll it takes when gunning for glory. The Brazilian thought he had won the 2008 title at his home race, the curtain-closer, by taking a commanding victory at Interlagos only for Lewis Hamilton overtake Timo Glock on the final corner to claim his first world title, denying Massa the crown in the process.

The 41-year-old believes creating a family atmosphere in the garage can spur you on to do great things.

“It will be important [for Fred] to build good relationships with all areas of the team and the top management," he said, speaking to Gazzetta dello Sport.

"What's playing against him is time, because the Maranello team hasn't won the title for so many years and there's enormous pressure on them."

Massa: Ferrari's problem is not the drivers

When asked if either current Ferrari driver is ready to truly fight for a championship, Massa was unequivocal.

"I really like them. Leclerc and Sainz are title contenders," he said. "Ferrari's problem is certainly not the drivers. Charles has shown that he knows how to win with the car up to the mark.

"Last year he paid the price, as did the whole team, after a start in the championship that had him leading the standings and then they lost all the advantage in a few races."

Vasseur is a two-time GP2 champion, so knows what it takes to win, and Massa believes that the two drivers will work together to help maximise car performance and get the Tifosi back to where they belong.

"The collaboration with Carlos [Sainz] is positive. They push each other, in training and on the track, and this is productive for the team," said Massa.