Key detail emerges ahead of Ferrari F1 launch

F1 News

Ferrari has started to build hype for its 2023 launch by revealing the name of its latest title challenger.

Ferrari is one of the few teams that does not follow a regular naming pattern for its chassis designs.

While McLaren currently uses the prefix MCL, Williams, FW, and Mercedes, the letter W, the Scuderia only began to consistently feature the SF (Scuderia Ferrari) addition in 2015.

In 2020, the chassis was designated the SF1000 given Ferrari would contest its 1000th grand prix that year, and last year's edition was the SF-75, signifying the 75th anniversary of the first production car being manufactured in Maranello.

But the 2023 version, as was the case for 2021, has a far simpler meaning with SF-23 denoting the year.

The official launch of the SF-23 will take place at a ceremony on February 14.

