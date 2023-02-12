Stuart Hodge

Sunday 12 February 2023 08:00

One of the most eagerly-awaited moments of the 2023 F1 pre-season is almost upon us as Ferrari prepares to launch its new car.

The iconic brand had a hugely frustrating year in 2022, failing to translate blistering one-lap qualifying speed on Saturdays into race wins on Sunday.

The Scuderia eventually finished a distant second to a dominant Red Bull in the Constructors’ Championship - a massive 205 points adrift.

Charles Leclerc and Carlos Sainz ended the year second and fifth respectively in the Drivers’ Championship, but neither was able to consistently challenge Max Verstappen as he retained his title with 15 victories from 22 races.

It was a year beset with strategy blunders on race days too for Ferrari, and eventually the failure to get closer to Red Bull resulted in the departure of Team Principal Mattia Binotto.

Hopes are now high that 2023 will bring a new era for the team from Maranello, with Fred Vasseur replacing Binotto at the helm.

When is the Ferrari F1 car launch in 2023?

Ferrari has already revealed the name of its new car - the SF23, and it will be officially unveiled at Maranello on Tuesday February 14. The event gets under way at 1125 local time (1025 UK, 0525 Eastern Time in the US and 0225 PST).

The vibes coming out of Maranello have been strong that this car might be the one to really challenge for a first Constructors’ title in 15 years and a first Drivers’ crown in 16.

Ferrari has already grabbed the headlines once during the 2023 launch season by firing up its vaunted new power unit at the same time as Red Bull was taking the wraps off its RB19 in New York.

The Italian giant will have the stage entirely to itself on Valentine’s Day, and you will be able to watch every second of the event live here.

Ferrari will make the live stream available through its social media channels and we will embed the live stream right here so you can enjoy the reveal without leaving GPFans.