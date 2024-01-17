Hamilton drops BOMBSHELL as F1 hero makes major calendar snub

Sam Cook

Lewis Hamilton has suggested that his two favourite tracks to race around are the Nordschleife and Macau, two tracks that are not on the current Formula 1 calendar.

The seven-time world champion has been in F1 since 2007, racing around 38 different tracks throughout his career.

He has won at 31 of those circuits, including twice at the Nordschleife (the shortened version of the world-famous Nurburgring).

The 39-year-old has not raced at Macau in F1, but he has raced there before in Formula 3, as a 19-year-old, and won the race from a young Nico Rosberg back in 2004.

The Nordschleife is an iconic race track

The 2020 Eifel GP was held at the Nordschleife

Lewis Hamilton has claimed at least one victory at 31 of the 38 tracks that he has raced at in Formula 1

Hamilton's favourite F1 track

Hamilton told media at the 2020 Belgian GP about his love for the Nordschleife circuit, suggesting that there are a couple of tracks that really stick out in his head as being especially enjoyable.

"The only circuit you can really compare Spa with is probably the Nürburgring-Nordschleife," he said.

"Every year it is special to return. Not many circuits of this kind are being built now, nor are there many circuits left that resemble them."

Now, the Brit has once again revealed his fondness for the German track, when asked, "If you could drive any track, which would it be?"

"Either the Nordschleife or Macau," he answered in a video on Mercedes' YouTube channel.

