Rosberg reveals ANGER towards Hamilton after iconic F1 race

Shay Rogers

Thursday 7 September 2023 07:44

Nico Rosberg has revealed how he hid his disappointment after losing out to Lewis Hamilton in a tight battle at the 2014 Bahrain Grand Prix.

The ‘Duel in the Desert’ as it was termed, was the second race of Formula 1’s turbo-hyrbid era and saw a fantastic battle between the Silver Arrows duo of Rosberg and Hamilton, which saw the latter reign supreme, despite Rosberg having the favoured strategy.

A race which is well-known for Sergio Perez’s maiden Force India podium, and Bahrain’s first ever night race, went down as one of the best battles of the 2010s.

READ MORE: EXCLUSIVE: Albon reveals SECRET to his incredible defensive performances

Nearly ten years on from the ordeal, Rosberg has confirmed that his post-race pleasure was all a Hollywood act, despite the happy face he put on.

Rosberg: I was seriously angry

Rosberg and Hamilton embroiled in a tense battle at the 2014 Bahrain Grand Prix

“I said after the race ‘Wow! That was the most fun I’ve ever had in a racing car.’ But actually, the truth, that was the most far from the truth possible,” he told Sky Sports F1’s Podcast. “I was seriously angry, and seriously hurt from finishing second to Lewis.”

The German failed to beat Hamilton for the next two seasons before finally earning his first Formula 1 title in 2016, promptly deciding to retire after his triumph.

“It was zero fun because we always as race drivers have to be a little Hollywood. You can’t always say the truth because it’s going to backfire otherwise.”

READ MORE: Unstoppable Verstappen is a MAJOR PROBLEM for F1