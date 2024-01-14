Perez EXIT route revealed as shock F1 star tipped for title - GPFans F1 Recap

Cal Gaunt

Sunday 14 January 2024 23:57

Sergio Perez has reportedly been given a potential route out of Red Bull if he decides to leave the Formula 1 team in the near future.

Former F1 star makes shock Mercedes world title prediction

Former F1 driver Jarno Trulli believes George Russell has an outside chance of winning the 2024 world championship.

Former F1 star makes ‘no b*******’ claim after exit from sport

Former Red Bull driver Daniil Kvyat has praised the 'wild' racing he experienced in NASCAR, claiming that there was 'no b******t' in that particular series.

F1 pundit reveals new Steiner exit theory

Damon Hill has suggested that Guenther Steiner's involvement in a CBS comedy TV show could be behind his removal as team principal at Haas F1.

Schumacher team-mate delivers damning Hamilton and Mercedes verdict

Former F1 driver Eddie Irvine has claimed that the Lewis Hamilton and Mercedes dominance has come to an end.

