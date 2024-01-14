Former F1 star makes shock Mercedes world title prediction

Tyler Rowlinson

Sunday 14 January 2024 12:57

Former F1 driver Jarno Trulli believes George Russell has an outside chance of winning the 2024 world championship.

Mercedes have struggled to produce a competitive car for drivers Russell and Lewis Hamilton following the new regulations, with the team winning just one race in the last two seasons.

That race win came from Russell, in what was his maiden win in F1 at the Brazilian Grand Prix in 2022.

In what was his debut season with the team after joining from Williams, Russell would beat Hamilton in the standings by 35 points, with the latter having not won a race since 2021 in Jeddah.

Mercedes have struggled after the new regulations came to the sport in 2022

George Russell has won Mercedes' only win in the last two seasons in Brazil in 2022

Jarno Trulli has backed Russell as an outsider for the world title

Trulli predicts Russell for title

Russell admitted himself that 2023 was a poor season for him, finishing eighth in the championship, but Trulli, who claimed one victory in F1 in Monaco in 2004, has predicted that he could be up there for the title if his team provide him with a competitive car.

Speaking with Gazzetta.it, he said: “The unexpected outsider for the world championship could be George Russell, if Mercedes becomes competitive and able to challenge Red Bull again."

Mercedes finished second in the constructors’ championship in 2023, while Red Bull completely dominated by winning all but one race in the season.

