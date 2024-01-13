Former Ferrari star blasts team over letting down drivers

Tyler Rowlinson

Former Ferrari driver Felipe Massa has slammed the team for failing to provide a competitive car for their drivers.

2023 was another fairly turbulent year for the Maranello squad, with reliability problems plaguing them once again throughout the season, as well as some notable mistakes from the drivers.

Ferrari lost out on second place to Mercedes in the constructors’ standings by just three points. However, they were the only other team besides Red Bull to win a race, with Carlos Sainz’ victory in Singapore.

Sainz finished the season seventh in the standings with two additional podiums to his win, while Charles Leclerc finished fifth with 206 points, six ahead of his team-mate.

Massa: Ferrari have failed for too many years

The team will be hoping for a much more competitive season in 2024, but former driver Massa, who almost won the title in 2008, has blasted them for letting down their drivers.

Speaking with Gazzetta.it, the Brazilian said: "Ferrari has two very good drivers, who work well together, they just need a competitive car to show what level they can be at in a title fight. I see Leclerc as having a slight advantage.

”In 2023 he had incredible races, emerging in the second part of the season. He is a master of qualifying because he always manages to get the most out of the car in a single lap. It's true, he also made some mistakes, but when you have a lot of pressure and few opportunities to win, it's easier [to] make mistakes.

”For Verstappen, who always starts from the front, out of the fray, and drives a car with perfect behaviour, it is much simpler. I hope that Charles will finally have a competitive Ferrari, without the reliability problems that have occurred in recent years, and that demonstrates that it has the consistency of performance to challenge Max in the championship.

”The red has failed in this objective for too many years. It's clear that the problem in Maranello is certainly not the drivers."

