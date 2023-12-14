Former F1 team owner makes Ferrari 'LOSERS' claim ahead of 2024 season

Shay Rogers

Thursday 14 December 2023 13:57

Former F1 team owner Giancarlo Minardi has claimed that team principal Fred Vasseur has a difficult job at Ferrari due to the heavy expectation of success.

A late season resurgence sparked by car developments saw tyre degradation and pace improve – allowing Ferrari to keep in relative touch with Red Bull and remain competitive against Mercedes.

The only team other than Red Bull to secure a race victory in the midst of a dominant season, Ferrari will be hoping to challenge for the title in 2024 after a lacklustre few years.

Stability with their driver line-up should help, while Charles Leclerc’s recently reported new five-year contract should help invigorate the special talent heading forwards.

Carlos Sainz secured his second career victory at the Singapore Grand Prix

Ferrari improved dramatically towards the end of the F1 season

Should rumours of Charles Leclerc's new contract be true, the confirmation should hand his team a welcome boost

Minardi: Finishing second is losing at Ferrari

And Minardi has now warned Vasseur that despite a positive trend being seen at the end of the season, nothing short of success will be good enough at Ferrari.

“Everyone expected a certain level, especially after a promising start, a level that the red only reached in the finale,” he told Gazzetta Dello Sport.

“On a technical level, it has had a fluctuating trend, with some worrying moments in the summer. But it is true that finishing on the rise is a positive sign for 2024.

"Having taken office in January 2023...he [Vasseur] found everything done. The big thing comes now. Everyone tells me – and he himself said – that major investments have been made in terms of men and manpower, so we will see what and how many grafts will come in.

"It was time to perceive, understand and learn what others are doing. That's the job of the team principal. Of course at Ferrari when you are second you are the first of the losers, so it's not easy."

