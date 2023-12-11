Former F1 champion returns to Ferrari

Tyler Rowlinson

Monday 11 December 2023 19:57

Four-time F1 world champion Alain Prost put his racing gloves and helmet back on this weekend as he got behind the wheel of his 1991 Ferrari 643 in a demo run at the Dubai Autodrome Circuit.

The outing, which was part of the venue’s Gulf Historic Dubai GP Revival event, received an incredible reception and applause from the enthusiastic crowd.

As per f1i.com, the Frenchman, in typical fashion, maneuvered the Scuderia’s vintage machine ‘with effortless grace and precision’, with the 643’s power unit bellowing its V12 engine under its driver’s command.

The demo run was a fitting tribute to Prost’s illustrious career and a testament to his enduring love for Formula 1.

Alain Prost returned to the wheel of his Ferrari 643 in a demo run in Dubai

The Ferrari 643 was introduced halfway through in 1991 season

Prost returns to Ferrari classic

The Ferrari 643 was built in May 1991 and introduced at the French Grand Prix at Magny-Cours as the replacement for the 642.

Prost was a three-time champion at this point and had endured a difficult start to the season, with just one podium in the first six rounds, as well as two retirements and a DNS at the San Marino Grand Prix.

At its opening race, things looked promising, with Prost starting on the front row in France and finishing second after leading the race before being overtaken by Nigel Mansell.

The four-time world champion could not grab a win in the car

Although almost always qualifying on the front row of the grid and achieving four more podiums, the Ferrari was not as competitive as the Williams or the McLaren and reliability issues led to four retirements, three consecutively in Germany, Hungary and Belgium.

Prost failed to win a race in 1991 and the lack of results led to his falling out with Ferrari, leading to his sacking before the final race of the season in Australia, being replaced by Gianni Morbidelli.

The Frenchman finished fifth in the standings and would not return to the sport until 1993, when he clinched his fourth world title with Williams.

READ MORE: Piastri reveals how Norris influenced historic season